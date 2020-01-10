REVEALED: The next five fixtures for Burnley and their Premier League rivals
The Clarets have a tough run of fixtures to negotiate in the top flight over the coming weeks.
With things tightening up at the bottom end of the table we had a look at all the fixtures up until Valentine's weekend. How can you see things shaping up in the Premier League up to this point?
1. Norwich City
January 11th: Manchester United (a); January 18th: AFC Bournemouth (h); January 22nd: Spurs (a); February 1st: Newcastle United (a); February 15th: Liverpool (h).
2. Watford
January 12th: AFC Bournemouth (a); February 18th: Spurs (h); February 21st: Aston Villa (a); February 1st: Everton (h); February 8th: Brighton (a).
3. AFC Bournemouth
January 12th: Watford (h); January 18th: Norwich City (a); January 21st: Brighton (h); February 1st: Aston Villa (h); February 9th: Sheffield United (a).
4. Aston Villa
January 12th: Manchester City (h); January 18th: Brighton (a); January 21st: Watford (h); February 1st: AFC Bournemouth (a); February 16th: Spurs (h).
