Robinson wins it for Brighouse

Brighouse Town gave a much improved performance to beat visitors Ossett United 1-0 in the first round of the Integro League Cup last night.

They left it late to get a winner, substitute Tom Robinson firing home following a Gabby Johnson assist two minutes into added time at the end.

The sides had experienced contrasting fortunes at the weekend, Brighouse lost 1-0 at home to Pontefract Collieries and Ossett winning by the same score at Tadcaster.

Brighouse now get an eight-day break before an Evo-Stik NPL East trip to Frickley Athletic.