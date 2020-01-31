Scout Report: How do Josh Brownhill's statistics stack up when compared to his new Burnley team-mates?

Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill became the 16th mid-season signing of Burnley boss Sean Dyche's tenure following his switch from Ashton Gate.

The 24-year-old, who made 161 appearances for the Robins since making his move from Preston North End in the summer of 2016, beat the deadline to pen a four-and-a-half year deal at, with the option of an additional 12 months, Turf Moor.

With just three recognised central midfielders in his squad - having lost Steven Defour and loan signing Danny Drinkwater at different stages of the season - Dyche was keen to replenish that particular department.

Ashley Westwood and Jack Cork have missed just five of 24 Premier League games this season with Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick deputising in the middle of the park when required.

Courtesy of statistics collated by WyScout, we've taken a look at Brownhill's performance data this term in the Championship and compared his figures to those of his new team-mates.

Within Burnley's shape, which is predominantly 4-4-2, there is an emphasis on the central two to press energetically, cover plenty of ground and react to frequent turnovers in possession, particularly when, more often than not, they're overrun in central areas.

Brownhill certainly fits the profile. If the 'minimum requirement is maximum effort', a prerequisite in any performance under Dyche, then the former Bristol City skipper ticks the box.

Not one to shy away from a challenge, the one-time Manchester United schoolboy has been embroiled in 474 duels with a 50.2% success rate. In comparison, Cork has been involved in 445 (44.5%) and Westwood 251 (51.8%).

Brownhill is also combative in the air having commanded 59.2% of 103 aerial duels in the league with Cork coming out on top of 36.6% of his 82 aerial duels and Westwood finding success in just 45.8% of 24.

Doing the dirty work is certainly in Brownhill's DNA. Though he's not been faced with the same quality of opposition as the Clarets duo, the latest recruit has made more interceptions (122) than both Cork (102) and Westwood (88).

He's also had to dig deep to get back behind the ball during transitional phases of play as well, making 229 recoveries [46.3% in his own half] while Cork and Westwood have both made 165 with 61.8% and 58.8% of those respective challenges made in their own half.

However, Brownhill's expertise in possession would have also caught the eye of Dyche. His pass accuracy, from 1,211 made in England's second tier, stands at an impressive 84.3%.

Those numbers more than stand up when married with his central midfield counterparts. Cork's passing, from 651 made in the Premier League, carries an 82.3% accuracy while Westwood has picked out his target 81.1% of the time from 906 passes made.

One thing's for sure; Brownhill, just like Cork and Westwood, won't attempt to break the lines with the ball at his feet. He won't take any unnecessary risks in vulnerable areas of the pitch.

Brownhill, who scored five times and added two assists for Lee Johnson's side this term, attempted just 27 dribbles in 28 appearances this season, completing just over half (51.95) of them.

But his economical pass completion rate, his tenacious nature, ability to protect the ball and turn over possession in addition to his willingness to work from box-to-box, will stand him in good stead for his first stab at the top flight.