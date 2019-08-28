Sean Dyche expected more from experienced Burnley line up after disappointing Carabao Cup exit at hands of Sunderland

A disappointed Sean Dyche expected more from an experienced line up than a shock Carabao Cup exit at home to League 1 Sunderland.



Dyche admitted his team “didn’t perform” in a poor second half display which saw the Black Cats score twice in the first five minutes after the break to take a surprise lead they didn’t look like relinquishing.

Sean Dyche and Jack Ross

Dyche made 10 changes for the tie, and expected the side he put out to take care of business.

And he said: “It was a head scratcher unfortunately.

“In the cups I’ve probably had too many, but that was probably the biggest one.

“First half we were excellent, we controlled the game, and other than scoring the second goal, and a mistake for their goal, we had complete control of the feel of the game, good energy, good quality, we were knocking on the door enough to be ahead.

“We had golden chances to be 2-0 up, and it’s difficult then for them, and then we give away a poor goal and they’ve just got a little lifeline.

“And second half, the first five minutes is unacceptable.

“The third goal particularly, that’s a really experienced group, and I’ve just said to them, did no one think we’re all standing on the six yard line, and not think there’s something wrong with that?

“That’s an experienced group. There are some things we look at as coaches and managers, but I’m expecting my players to know more at that moment.

“Credit to them, at 3-1, they continued to work hard, they harried, they still had their moments to try and get a fourth.

“They were pretty resolute after that, and their keeper made saves and they saw the game through.

“That’s a disappointment for us, but credit to them.”

Burnley led though Jay Rodriguez’s first goal for the club since his return, and played some impressive flowing football, twice hitting the post through Aaron Lennon and Matej Vydra.

But Sunderland equalised against the run of play through Will Grigg, before Tom Flanagan and George Dobson struck after the interval.

Dyche added: “It’s hard when you give two goals away, especially poor goals, in the first five minutes of the second half, it’s a different thing then, but that’s when you’re looking for the quality of player to come through that, and they didn’t.

“It’s a strange thing as a manager, when players want to play and are letting you know they want to play, and you see that, and that’s what you’ve got to do for 95 minutes, not one half, 20, 10 minutes.

“You’ve got to perform.

“And I don’t think they did.

“Azza we took off as a precaution because it looks like Johann won’t be right for the weekend, and Woody came on and made a real impact.

“Dwight stuck at it, as he does, and a few worked hard, but it’s not just working hard, it’s working smart, and there wasn’t enough of that in the second half.

“Scorelines can make games feel weird, first half we were in complete control, in every area, other than a mistake.”

It looked like Dyche would have a number of welcome selection headaches after a terrific first half performance, but the Clarets were unrecognisable in the second: “There are a lot of markers first half, and then the set up they should do better with, they didn’t deliver, and then it’s ‘come on, let’s see the character in there, let’s see the ones who are going to change the game’, and it never really happened for us.

“They are the bits you are looking for, not always when it’s going right, when it’s not. Woody was a shining light when he came on, he was really alive and put a bit of fire in our attack, created one or two chances, nearly nicked one himself.

“So, a disappointment for sure. The group have been good, training really well, all through pre-season, all our mixed teams have been good, and for 35 of 45 minutes in the second half, we just didn’t turn up.

“It’s a funny thing, sometimes managers get questioned why you changed a team - that’s a really experienced team. Sunderland made changes as well, but that’s a really experienced team.

“I should have enough faith in that to come through 95 minutes and get through, that’s the real head scratcher. When I have changed the team, that’s probably the most experienced I’ve put out in nearly seven years here.

“On paper, that’s a strong outfit. So we should be taking care of ourselves better than that.”