Sean Dyche gives injury latest, and thoughts on potential move to five substitutes in the Premier League

Wayne Hennessey

There were no fresh niggles or knocks after Wednesday night's Carabao Cup exit at home to Spurs, as Ben Mee returned after missing the previous three games, while Connor Roberts made his debut after his deadline day signing from Swansea City.

Keeper Wayne Hennessey was not in the squad, after an ankle problem, and is again unlikely to make the 20 on duty against the Bees, but, asked about the injury situation, Dyche said: "Nothing serious, I'm pleased to say, few knocks and bruises as usual, bumps and bangs, but we've been on the grass this morning, a couple were left out, but only for commonsense reasons.

"We had a good reaction to the game and everyone should be fine, apart from Wayne (Hennessey), with his ankle, he probably will be missing from the group, he needed an injection to calm his ankle down."

Dyche may well have to prepare to be able to use five substitutes going forward, after the International Football Association Board's Football and Technical Advisory Panels recommended five substitutions be implemented on a permanent basis, having been adopted during Project Restart, and in many other leagues at home and abroad since.

The Premier League had voted against the permanent rule change, but an IFAB statement on Wednesday read: "FAP-TAP recommended that competitions should be able to decide on increasing the number of substitutes according to the needs of their football environment, while the current number of substitution opportunities (three plus half-time) should stay the same."

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp were not happy with the decision to stick with three substitutes, at a time when they could use five in European competition and the domestic cups.

But Dyche remains of the opinion that moving to five substitutes will only benefit the super-power clubs with their deep squads: "The point I made was it is favourable to the big clubs, quite obviously, they carry big squads of top, top players, and it can only be favourable with the more availability of subs, the more they can use, it helps keep the group active and more settled.

"There are bigger squads factually, there is a lot of money spent on squads, so I get that side of it, but when you go to a competitive advantage, it has to be more competitively advantageous for a group that has 25 international footballers, who can use five subs, than a smaller group like ourselves that haven't got that availability.

"But I understand why they are considering it."