Sean Dyche lost for words as Timmy Mallett brings Clarets luck to Turf Moor

It’s not often Sean Dyche is star-struck.

But 1980s’ kids television entertainer Timmy Mallett left him speechless after his side’s 2-0 win over West Ham at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche gets a selfie with Timmy Mallett

Mallett’s son Billy is closing in on completing the 92 Club, visiting all the English clubs in the top four divisions, and they were guests in the press box.

He certainly brought Burnley good luck, and, as Dyche spotted him in the press room after th game, he said: “That caps off a great day, legend!

“It’s Timmy Mallett! Very rarely do I get selfies but I might have one today.”