Shelf United earn cup final place

Shelf United are through to their first major cup final in several years after beating Shelf FC 3-1 at Lightcliffe Academy yesterday.

They earned a Shay date in the Halifax FA Saturday Cup in April and will meet either holders Ealandians or Huddersfield Amateur.

Ealandians beat Crossleys 6-4 at Holmfield Rec yesterday in a delayed last eight contest to earn a rematch with Elland rivals Amateurs, who they beat in last year’s final.

Shelf United had the better of things against their Halifax AFL Premier Division rivals on a familiar 3G surface, starting the better and taking the lead after 20 minutes through Matty Roy’s 25-yard effort.

United had a couple more chances while Shelf FC had an effort cleared off the line by Danny Cook and finished the half strongly.

The visitors were unable to maintain the momentum after the break and United doubled their lead through Ben Grech on 65 minutes after some good play and a fine through ball from David Chappell.

Chappell then had a penalty saved by Clayton Smith, after Luke O’Brien has been brought down, and Shelf FC were given further encouragement when Bradley Osborne nipped in to intercept Jonathan Farrell’s attempted header back to keeper Ethan Daly and made it 2-1.

That set up a tense finish but United clinched victory with a few minutes left when Harry Talbot pulled the ball back for Billy Grogan to pass the ball into the net.

Yorkshire Amateur League top section side Ealandians came from behind to win away to Halifax AFL Division Two champions-elect Crossleys.

The home scorers were Bailey Naylor (two), Tom McGregor and substitute Connor Castel-Atkinson.