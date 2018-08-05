Signing of defender Gibson unveiled during Espanyol loss at Turf Moor

The Clarets revealed their first signing of the summer during the final pre-season friendly against RCD Espanyol at Turf Moor.

Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson was announced midway through the first half with the defender joining on a four-year deal for a joint club record fee.

Jon Walters drives at goal in the friendly against RCD Espanyol at Turf Moor

The 25-year-old, a former England under 21 international, watched from the stands as the La Liga outfit came out on top.

Burnley, subject to wholesale changes following the club's exertions in Thursday evening's Europa League tie against Aberdeen, were second best for the majority and heavily reliant on Adam Legzdins on a number of occasions.

The goalkeeper made routine saves to deny Didac Vila and Mario Hermoso early on but more was needed from the former Birmingham City stopper when Javi Lopez threatened.

The 31-year-old adjusted well to get down to his left hand upright to turn the ball for a corner when the Spanish midfielder struck well from outside the box and he did just as well to save with his legs when Hernan Perez broke in to the penalty area.

Striker Nahki Wells battles for the ball against RCD Espanyol.

With Espanyol's front line finding success alongside Burnley's centre back pairing of Jimmy Dunne and Kevin Long they continued to utilise passes over the top.

Before the half was over Borja Iglesias found himself one-on-one with Legzdins, running from right to left to collect Sergio Garcia's pass, but the forward put too much on his finish as the ball dipped over the crossbar.

Soon after the interval the Spaniard's had the lead they deserved when Perez and Iglesias moved the ball well to pick out Didac and the full back battled his way in to the box, fending off Phil Bardsley, to poke the ball beneath Legzdins.

Perez should have done better when Iglesias set up the opportunity to double the advantage but he bent his effort the wrong side of the post.

Once Garcia steered an effort around the far post, with time and space on the edge of the box, Roberto was called in to action for the first time of the afternoon.

Dwight McNeil, who netted in the friendly win against Preston North End at Deepdale, carried the venom in his boot to pose problems but the attempt was straight at the keeper, who beat the ball away.

The tourists, who open their domestic campaign against Celta Vigo on August 18th, went close again when substitute Pablo Piatti guided skipper Javi Lopez's pass just wide of the woodwork before Javi Puado narrowly missed the target with a thunderous drive.

They did, however, add to their tally in the final minute of normal time when Sergi Darder got the ball out of his feet and beat Legzdins at his near post from 25 yards out to make it 2-0.