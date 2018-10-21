Six games off in superb weather

Dozens of local players were left kicking their heels on a perfect afternoon for football yesterday when six matches were postponed.

Four of the six scheduled games in the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL were called off because there was no match official.

Halifax AFL fixture secretary David Rattigan said: “Illness and injuries left us four referees short.”

The fixtures which will have to be rearranged were Calder ‘76 Reserves v Shelf United Reserves, Sowerby Bridge Reserves v Midgley United Reserves and Stainland United v Northowram Reserves in Division Two and Elland United v Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves in Division Three.

Another two games were called off in the first round of the Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Cup when clubs could not raise teams.

Fancied pair Midgley United and Huddersfield Amateurs had been due to host FC Plummet Line and Copley United respectively. Plummet and Copley were short of players.

Sowerby Bridge won 3-1 away to lowly Ryburn United in the only Halifax AFL Premier Division game, Bridge cutting Midgley’s lead to one point.

Contrary to earlier reports, holders Ealandians beat Mixenden United 4-1, rather than lost to them, in the Halifax FA Cup.