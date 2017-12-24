Sowerby and Rams notch wins

Sowerby United Reserves and Northowram Reserves won the only two games in the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL yesterday.

Sowerby beat Greetland Reserves 5-3 and Northowram beat Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves 6-0 in Division Two contests.

Sowerby were pinned back in the early stages at Ryburn School but they took the lead when the Greetland keeper’s clearance rebounded of a defender and left Rory Thickett the simply task of walking the ball into an empty net.

James Highley equalised but when Thickett was brought down, Lee Barber scored with penalty. A fine strike from Thickett made it 3-1 but Dave Walker burst through the home defence to pull one back.

A glorious back post header by James Stott made it 4-2 before Thickett completed his hat trick. Micky Conroy had the last word for Greetland.

Northowram scored five times up the slope in the second half at Northowram Rec, having been held at bay by the Red Star keeper’s heroics.

Jason Aitchison scored twice and other goals came from Tim Crabb, Ash Smee, Jake Baker and Sammy Gee.

Northowram produced some attractive approach play but converted only a fraction of their chances.

Premier Division leaders Ryburn United will open up an eight lead at the top if they win away to Calder ‘76 on Saturday.

Their hosts have had a dramatic dip in form and slipped to the bottom of the table. Ryburn are still unbeaten in the league.

Greetland host Shelf United in a meeting of two in-form teams. A win for either would put them in the mix for at least a second place finish.

Denholme United could go six points clear of Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves at the summit of Division One with victory over Salem. Brighouse Sports, in third, can advertise their promotion hopes with a win at Copley United. Ivy House’s meeting with Elland Allstars looks likely to be a very close affair.

Plummet Line may have to pull out all the stops to keep their 100 per cent record in Division Two when they travel to fourth placed St Columbas.

Mixenden United look well on their way to the third division title and will be 11 points clear if they beat FC Ovenden.

Fixtures - Premier: Calder 76 v Ryburn United (ref A.Gee), Greetland AFC v Shelf United (I.Childs). Division One: Copley United v Brighouse Sports AFC (P.Bowe), Denholme United v Salem (S.Byrne), Ivy House v Elland Allstars (P.Crabtree). Division Two: St Columbas v FC Plummet Line (P.Higgins). Division Three: Mixenden United v FC Ovenden (D.Rahnavard).