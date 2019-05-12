Stalwart Ward to leave Burnley after five years

Burnley left back Stephen Ward has left the club after five years at Turf Moor.

The 33-year-old made 113 appearances, scoring four goals, after joining from Wolves for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2014.

Stephen Ward

Knee surgery in October, and the form of Charlie Taylor, has restricted his appearances this season, and he also retired from international duty with the Republic of Ireland in March after 50 caps for his country.

Sean Dyche confirmed, when asked about the absence of Ben Gibson on the bench: “I had to try and get Wardy on, Wardy won’t be getting a new contract with us.

”That’s why he was involved. I wanted him involved and to try and get him on, but obviously we were chasing the win.

“I said to Gibbo we had to cover Tarky because he hadn’t trained hardly at all after having a little ‘un, and we wanted to keep the strikers and wide players on, so I said to Gibbo I wanted to pay Wardy the respect he’s due.

“He’s been a magnificent servant for us, and Gibbo is a great pro and respected that.“

Asked about the decision not to hand Ward a new deal, Dyche added: “We have to make decisions, simple as that.

“And there will be more over the summer.

“But he’s been brilliant for us, absolutely brilliant, he’s done a fantastic job.”