Striker Ashley Barnes confident that the goals will keep coming after ending dry spell

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes knows the goals will keep on coming as long as he keeps getting into the right position to score.



Just days after penning a new deal at the club, the 30-year-old ended a dry spell in front of goal with the opener against West Ham United.

The former Brighton man, who extended his stay at Turf Moor until June, 2022, with the option of an additional 12 months, ended a run of seven games without finding the net when guiding the ball past Roberto Jimenez in the 11th minute.

Barnes, who now has 37 goals in 147 Premier League appearances for the Clarets, said: “It’s been frustrating and I’ve missed a few chances lately but, for me, I need to keep getting into the right positions and getting the chances.

"I’d be kicking myself if I wasn’t getting any chances throughout the game, but I’ve just got to keep knocking on the door and luckily today it’s happened.

“As a goalscorer, you want to hit the back of the net and I’ve done that today.

“It was vital from the off (to score early). We knew that as soon as we came out of the tunnel, out of the changing room, we had to be right at it and luckily we were."

Strike partner Chris Wood, who also put pen to paper to prolong his stay at Burnley last week, was also on the scoresheet in the 3-0 triumph.

The pair, who now have 28 goals in their last 29 starts together, both have five for the campaign, but Barnes wants more.

“Right from the off we were on the front foot and that’s what we needed to do," Barnes said. "As long as we both finish higher (in the goalscoring charts) than last year that’s a massive achievement for us.

“The brightest thing was that we created so many chances but, unfortunately, the goalie made a few great saves and we weren’t as clinical."

After three defeats on the bounce, victory against the Hammers was just the tonic Sean Dyche's side needed heading into the international break.

Barnes concluded: “It was huge, we needed that, obviously coming off the back of not winning in three that was a massive turning point.

“I think we, as a whole team, needed to put a performance in. We know it hasn’t been good enough.

“We obviously need to continue this into the next few games after the international break. Hopefully, we can regroup now and the lads who are away on international duty, when they get back we can all be ready for Watford.

“You just want it to continue but we’ll be raring to go against Watford.”