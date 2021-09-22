SURVEY: Help us compile Burnley FC's greatest XI of all time!

The Burnley Division One championship winning squad of season 1959-60 pose with the trophy at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, selected players include Ray Pointer (back row right)John Connelly (front row left) Jimmy McIlroy (front row second left) Jimmy Adamson (front row centre).

That's why we're asking for your help! Hundreds upon hundreds of players have featured for the Clarets since their formation in 1882, some of which have been more memorable than others.

Many have engineered legacies that will stand the test of time; collecting silverware, international caps and clocking up record goal returns and appearances along the way. They'll go down in Turf Moor folklore.

However, with so many individuals to celebrate throughout the decades, some of whom have been immortalised in pictorial form on the external walls of the stadium, it's difficult to rank one above another.