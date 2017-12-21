Tarkowski banned for three games

Clarets centre back James Tarkowski has been banned for three matches, with immediate effect.

Tarkowski was charged with violent conduct by the FA, following an elbow to the ribs of Brighton striker Glenn Murray in Saturday’s goalless draw at the Amex Stadium.

He accepted the charge but argued the three-games suspension was excessive. This was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

The defender was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Brighton’s Glenn Murray during Saturday’s game at the AMEX Stadium.

Tarkowski misses Saturday's game at home to Tottenham Hotspur, in addition to the Boxing Day game at Manchester United and the trip to Huddersfield Town on December 30th.

Tarkowski gave away a penalty after a tangle of legs with Murray, who missed the subsequent spot kick, and then caught the striker in the ribs with his elbow. Brighton boss Chris Hughton wanted another penalty, but referee Chris Kavanagh did not see the incident.

Murray himself said afterwards: “I can’t remembee what happened, I felt something in my ribs, the referee didn’t see it so whatever...” And in his battle with Tarkowski: “I’m sure he enjoyed it as much as I did. It’s good when you can both shake hands after the game and move on from it.”

Sean Dyche was frustrated with the initial penalty award, and subsequent failure to even book Albion substitute Jose Izquierdo for a dive under no contact from Ben Mee.

He feels diving is the bigger scourge, and said: “I think, there’s no suggestion there wasn’t contact with the elbow, but I think we’re suggesting people go down rather easily now, we can suggest that.

”You have to be careful, if you’re going to start opening everything up, I’d start with simulation.

”I’d solve that before we worry about anything else.“