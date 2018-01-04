Tarky deal reward for fine form in Premier League

James Tarkowski’s new, improved contract is appropriate for the way he has grown as a Premier League player.

And the four-and-a-half year deal brings him in line with the squad.

The 25-year-old joined Burnley from Brentford for £3m two years ago, signing a three-and-a-half year deal.

There has been speculation linking him with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea after enjoying an impressive season to date, having become a regular since the summer sale of Michael Keane to Everton.

He started every game before being retrospectively banned for three games after an incident involving Brighton striker Glenn Murray last month, but returned to face Liverpool on New Year’s Day.

And boss Sean Dyche said: “I mentioned recently we have a good collection of players, ones we enjoy working with, and they are under good contracts.

”Tarky was, but we felt it appropriate. There’s another couple we are talking to already.

”We try to work on a level of fairness and making sure players are on appropriate contracts at the right time. Tarky fits into that really.”

Asked whether it was reward for his improvement, Dyche added: “Kind of. But his contract was slightly behind the curve at the club because he had come out of Brentford so we felt it was appropriate on two levels.

”One, he’s worked well, and well in the Premier League and continues to show that.

”And two because it was out of sync, and when players are out of sync we feel it is appropriate to have them all in similar band. We feel that works well with us for the mentality of the squad and we know roughly where they are.”

Dyche was a centre back in his playing days, and he said on Tarkowski’s development: “I think the mentality is good to that and not just me being in a centre-back and working with players.

”The open mindedness of what we offer the players is really, from there point of view is very good.

”Tarky is part of that. We definitely want to learn and improve. He’s part of that. We have a whole group who are keen to improve and take on board what we can help them with. He’s definitely been part of that.”