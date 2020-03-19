Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) would take charge of our alternative Premier League XI for the season so far.

The Premier League team of the season - based on performances against Burnley

With the Premier League on hold for the foreseeable future, it is an ideal time to look at the players who have impressed the most against the Clarets in the top flight this season.

Rather than a Team of the Season including the usual suspects, this is an XI picked entirely from those whose displays have caught the eye in games against Sean Dyche's side. What do you think?

Premier League: Burnley 3, AFC Bournemouth 0. 'Saturday, February 22nd, 2020.'Turf Moor.

1. Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth)

Premier League: Chelsea 3, Burnley 0.'Saturday, January 11th, 2020.'Stamford Bridge.

2. Reece James (Chelsea)

Premier League: Burnley 0, Manchester United 2.'Saturday, December 28th, 2019.'Turf Moor.

3. Brandon Williams (Manchester United)

Premier League: Burnley 0, Liverpool 3.'Saturday, August 31st, 2019.'Turf Moor.

4. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

