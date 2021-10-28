"There’s a group there giving everything to make it happen, and that’s got to continue" - Sean Dyche on the search for a first Premier League win

Sean Dyche

The Clarets host promoted Brentford on Saturday, having drawn four and lost five of their opening nine games.

Spurs won 1-0 at Turf Moor in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, to add to the gloom, but Dyche is encouraged by a stronger squad than he has had at his disposal for some time.

Captain Ben Mee made a solid return against Spurs, after missing the last three games after an ankle injury and positive coronavirus test.

And with summer signing Nathan Collins and James Tarkowski performing well, Dyche has a nice selection headache tomorrow.

At right-back, Connor Roberts made his debut against Tottenham, after his deadline day arrival from Swansea City, and he will hope to push Matt Lowton for a start, with Phil Bardsley also waiting in the wings.

Maxwel Cornet has also made an immediate impact, with three goals in three Premier League starts, and Dyche said: “Solid from Ben, we know what he’s about and the way he goes about it, his professionalism, he knows how we work.

“Nathan is playing well as well, Tarky has been playing ever so well – with him and Lowts, it was just the situation of trying to change the squad, give them a break.

“But there is real competition.

“I said to the group it is a very competitive group, and I believe, the way we’re going about it, we will win games, we’ve got to.

“But it’s a very good group I believe, Connor has given us something to think about, Nathan has done well, Maxwel has come in and made an impact, there are good signs.”

So often, the Burnley side has picked itself over the years, but it is harder to predict at present, as Dyche looks for the winning formula: “It hasn’t been like that the last few seasons – there was a spell where you could suggest what we would often look like – now I think the margins are tighter, and that is the competitive

element I want, and they should want, because it stimulates continued performance levels.