Midfielder Josh Brownhill was the only new addition at Turf Moor during the January transfer window

This is where Burnley, Sheffield United and Newcastle United would finish in the Premier League based on squad value

Exclusive research has revealed which clubs are over/under achieving in the Premier League this season according to their total squad transfer value. The research from Bet O’Clock has looked at the total transfer value of the current 20 squads in the top flight.

The data has revealed Sheffield United are the Premier League’s biggest overachievers. The Blades have a squad transfer value of £128.57m, the lowest of all Premier League teams.

1. Manchester City

Transfer Value: 1,160,000,000 'Actual league position: 2nd'Position difference: -1
2. Liverpool

Transfer Value: 1,070,000,000 'Actual league position: 1st'Position difference: +1
3. Tottenham Hotspur

Transfer Value: 807,750,000'Actual league position: 6th'Position difference: -3
4. Chelsea

Transfer Value: 763,250,000 'Actual league position: 4th'Position difference: 0
