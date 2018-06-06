Tomlinson staying at Shay

Experienced forward Ben Tomlinson has agreed a new one-year deal with FC Halifax Town.

Tomlinson made 21 starts for Town last season, scoring four goals.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said: “The first place you look to recruit is from within.

“Since arriving at the club, Ben’s contribution both on the pitch and in the dressing room has been an important element in our performances and results.“

Meanwhile, Town have confirmed a fourth pre-season friendly, away to Coalville Town on Saturday, July 21 (3.0).

They are likely to come up against their former defender Scott McManus, who has joined the Evo-Stik Premier Division club after finding travelling from his Midlands home to West Yorkshire for training too much.

McManus, a Town player for several years, will always have a special place in Town fans’ hearts after scoring a spectacular only goal of the FA Trophy final against Grimsby at Wembley in 2016.

The Shaymen have previously announced home pre-season games against Stockport County (July 7) and Port Vale (July 17) and a short trip to Brighouse Town (July 10).