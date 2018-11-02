Town eager to return home after 28 days on the road

Brighouse Town are back in Evo-Stik East Division action on Saturday and, more importantly, are at home after 28 days on the road.

They entertain the club directly below them, Belper Town (3pm), who under manager Grant Black have, after a jittery start to the season, been on a good run in the past month.

In October they have won two games and drawn three, including a 1-1 result at leaders Morpeth Town, and lost just one game, at Stamford, where Brighouse also lost 3-2 on October 6.

Assisting Black at Christchurch Meadow is Mick Norbury, the former firebrand centre forward and goalscorer with Halifax Town, Preston North End, Doncaster Rovers and Cambridge United.

Brighouse sit in fourth spot after Lincoln United beat Pontefract Collieries 2-1 to leapfrog them into third.

Belper Town are in fifth, two points below Town, who rested Tom Haigh, leading scorer Aaron Martin, James Hurtley, Rhys Jenkinson, Mohammed Ibrahim, skipper Adam Field and keeper Jordan Porter at Morpeth on Tuesday.

All should recover from any knocks and be ready to try to help Town earn more valuable league points.

Those players who did not make the six-hour round trip to Northumbria trained at Huddersfield Town’s Canalside facility.

Manager Vill Powell, reflecting on Saturday’s 4-1 defeat in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy, commented: “On Saturday I thought there were a lot of positives to take from the game despite the result.

“We played some really good stuff at times and if we had been a little more clinical in front of goal we could have seen a different result.

“We go into a tough month of games and this middle third of the season is a key part of the campaign, so we really need to build momentum and mirror the start and results we have had so far.

“Apart from long-term absentees Connor Griffin, who has now had his knee operation, Callum Hall and Jack Lazenby, we have everyone fit and available. There is competition all over the pitch and players will have to perform to a high level to get and stay in the squad.

“I was looking for people to make a claim for a spot at Morpeth on Tuesday and there is no room for complacency with the quality we have in the group.”

On Monday night, National League North outfit Bradford Park Avenue visit the Yorkshire Payments Stadium in the West Riding County Cup.

Last Saturday they beat the Vanarama National League North leaders Chorley 1-0 before a 2-2 draw with Darlington on Tuesday evening.

Avenue travel to an out-of-form York City this Saturday before making the short trip to Brighouse’s home on Monday evening.

Moee than 500 supporters were at the Horsfall Stadium on Saturday as Bradford defeated the league leaders to go third in the table.

It is hoped that a fair few of those supporters will make the short trip to Hove Edge from Buttershaw to cheer on their side in the second round of the West Riding County Cup.

On Saturday afternoon, Brighouse were knocked out of the FA Trophy by Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division outfit Farsley Celtic.

Town fell to a 4-1 defeat but were not outclassed by their higher-ranked rivals.

Celtic held a slender one-goal advantage at the break with George Hornshaw scoring the only goal of the half eight minutes before the interval.

Three minutes into the second half Farsley doubled their lead through James Spencer.

Nathan Cartman made it 3-0 just after the hour mark but James Hurtley hit back for Town three minutes later.

But with nine minutes to go Matthias Britton secured the victory for Farsley.

On Tuesday night, Brighouse lost 2-0 at Morpeth Town in the Intergo League Cup.

Wayne Phillips and Jack Foalle scored for Morpeth.