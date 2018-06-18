Town’s four home friendlies

FC Halifax Town have confirmed their line-up of pre-season home friendlies.

They will start at home to Stockport County on Saturday, July 7 (3pm) and the Shaymen will play Bolton Wanderers a week later (3pm).

Port Vale are the visitors on Tuesday, July 17 (7.45pm) and Boston United on Saturday, July 28 (3pm).

Admission will be £12 for adults, £10 for concessions, £7 for under 18s and free for under 12s.

An advanced ticket for all four games can be purchased at £40 for adults and £35 for concessions online at www.fchtshop.com.