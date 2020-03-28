VIDEO: Every goal from the last seven meetings between Burnley and Blackburn Rovers

After going almost 35 years without a win in the East Lancashire derby, the Clarets have now turned the tables.

Burnley haven't tasted defeat against Rovers in 10 years and here are all the goals from that period. Jason Shackell scored twice in games against the old enemy while Sam Vokes, Junior Stanislas, Danny Ings, Andre Gray, Scott Arfield, Jack Cork and Robbie Brady have all netted.

Danny Ings of Burnley battles with Grant Hanley of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on March 9, 2014 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche's side experienced three successive 1-1 draws in the Championship before claiming a famous win at Ewood Park in March 2014. A couple of 1-0 wins followed before a comfortable victory in the League Cup, a fourth successive triumph, rounded things off.