Watkins double as Bridge march on

Sowerby Bridge advertised their Halifax AFL title credentials with a 3-1 win away to Hebden Royd Red Star in the battle of the third and fourth-placed clubs.

The game was close for the first half hour with Red Star having a lot of possession but not really troubling Jordan Bolton in the Bridge goal.

On 25 minutes an unmarked Damien Watkins headed home from five yards following an excellent corner from Adam Barlow.

Bridge were gathering momentum and peppering the Hebden goal with home player-boss Chris Garbutt making a string of excellent saves to deny impressive wingers Sam Hiley and Jordan Bedford.

However, five minutes before half time Watkins unleashed a right foot curling volley from 20 yards and the ball nestled in the top corner.

Hebden were the better side after the break and their pressure was rewarded when Jack Gormley made it 2-1.

Sowerby continued to resist against home pressure and then got the goal they needed on 80 minutes when Lee Wood scored from five yards following a great ball in from centre back Ryan Brook.

Bridge are now just five points adrift of leaders Midgley United, their hosts next Saturday, with five games in hand.

Greetland produced a big finish, scoring three times in the last nine minutes to win 3-0 away to Sowerby United after defences had been on top.

Greetland looked strong in the early stages before Sowerby got their game going to make it a more even contest.

Josh Hiley came closest to a goal in the first half when his header came back off the bar.

Jordan Winter finally put Greetland ahead with a screamer from 20 yards, minutes after missing an easy chance.

Winter added a second with a simple tap-in before Arran Dorward completed the scoring.

Denholme United moved closer to Premier Division safety by overcoming Ryburn United 2-1 away in a tight battle.

Denholme are now nine points above from bottom club Calder 76 but Ryburn are only three clear of the strugglers and have also played two games more.