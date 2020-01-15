'We're not panicking', says Burnley captain Ben Mee

Skipper Ben Mee says that there's no panic in the Burnley dressing room and added that the players carry the effort, heart and desire to stand up to the challenge.

A run of four successive defeats, and seven losses in nine in the Premier League, has seen the Clarets plummet precariously close to the bottom three.

Sean Dyche's side have been here before, they have the experience of scrapping for survival under their belts, and Mee clarified that he and his team-mates will continue to give everything for the cause.

With just three points separating the Clarets from Aston Villa, the centre back said: "We know the challenge, we know what we need to do, and there’s no lack of effort, heart and desire to get the wins.

"We need to get a bit of confidence back and we’ll be alright I think. We’ve been here before and know what it’s about.

"That’s what experience is for. We’ve got a group of players that are close-knit, will work hard together and have got a good bond."

The defender added: "No-one will get too down and we’ll go again and keep going and keep going.

"We’re not panicking. We’re in a good position, we need to pick up a few more points, and we’ve got a group players that will give everything and that’s what we always have done and always will do.

"Everyone’s got belief in each other. We’ve got a close-knit group and a good bond and we know what we need to do and what the job at hand is. We need to get it right."