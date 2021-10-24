“We think he can assist as well” - Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet and his goal threat

Maxwel Cornet

And the Clarets boss sees signs that he can create as well as take chances in the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international has hit three goals in as many starts since arriving from Lyon late in the transfer window.

Brought in as a wide player, with the onus on helping add to the supply line for the strikers, Cornet’s finishing prowess has been a huge bonus, with his pace and ability to stretch defences utilised off the front and from the flanks so far.

But Dyche feels he can supply the ammunition for the forwards, who have struggled in front of goal so far this season, with Chris Wood the only striker to find the net.

Dyche is also looking for him to adapt to the counter attack in the Premier League, where transition is so vital, and he said, of Cornet: “We think he can assist as well, he sees the picture early.

“We’ve been pleased so far, but it’s still early days and he’s still getting to the true fitness and sharpness and understanding, that balance to his performance as well, between the attacking and defensive side.

“In the Premier League, that’s a really important thing for wide players or whether he’s playing in the number 10, to get that balance right, because teams work on transition well, and Southampton had a spell where he didn’t quite see the defensive picture as quickly.

”These are the things you learn from playing in the Premier League, and I’m sure he will do.