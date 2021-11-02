"We think the quality they’ve got can add to that side of the game" - Sean Dyche feels full backs can continue to claim assists

Matt Lowton heads in Charlie Taylor's cross against Brentford

The pair only claimed one each last season, but both created a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Brentford at Turf Moor, with Taylor crossing for Lowton to head home the second.

Lowton's assist takes him to three for the season so far - level with his best Premier League tally in 2017/18, and gives him more than £100m man Jack Grealish.

Dyche hopes to see them raining in crosses and key passes as the season progresses: “It’s certainly something we’ve spoken to them about, we think the quality they’ve got can add to that side of the game.

“Lowts also puts a tremendous cross in for Woody (Chris Wood), who gets a glancing header in at the start of the second half, and if he puts that in, that’s another (assist).

“Lowts is a good footballer, we want him to continue to just come out of himself a little bit, in his performances, because he’s a very good technical player.

"And Charlie continues to improve and grow into what he does.

“Good competition with Erik (Pieters) of course, and Connor (Roberts) and Bardo (Phil Bardsley) - good group of full backs that!"

Dyche is happy with the competition in that area of the pitch, and also pointed to centre back, where it wasn't a given that captain Ben Mee returned against the Bees, with the form of summer signing Nathan Collins in his absence.

The 20-year-old helped keep Burnley's only Premier League clean sheet of the season so far against Norwich, and impressed against Manchester City and Southampton, but Dyche went with experience as the Clarets earned their first league win of the campaign.

Dyche added: “We want that and want that stimulus.

“I hope all the players, when you’re not winning, are looking over their shoulders, thinking ‘I’d better play well’, because we have a good group here.

“And Ben Mee comes back in - he’s the captain, but he’s thinking Nathan’s done really well, and it must have crossed his mind.