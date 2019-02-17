Welcome point for Brighouse Old Boys

Brighouse Old Boys picked up only their ninth point of the season, in their 19th West Yorkshire League outing, with a 1-1 draw against Knaresborough Celtic at Lightcliffe Academy.

Chances were few and far between in the early stages of the Division Two contest before Brighouse opening the scoring after 25 minutes.

Saxon Hargreaves, on the right wing, jinked into the Knaresborough half before delivering a powerful cross towards Matt Airey which was deflected past his own keeper by a visiting centre back.

Brighouse pressed forward. A close-range header from Hargreaves looped over the bar and a Graeme Tait effort was blocked on the line.

Knaresborough drew level five minutes after half time when Airey conceded a penalty.

Brighouse had to play the last 20 minutes with 10 men when Hargreaves damaged his ankle and the substitutes had been used.

The home side still looked the more likely to score, missing two good chances while Hall pulled off a great save at the other end.

Ovenden West Riding, not for the first time this season, conceded two late goals to lose 3-1 to Steeton Reserves in the West Riding County Amateur League at West Vale.

Steeton were soon into their stride with Joe Greenwood and Casey Cowthwaite dominating the midfield. Jordan Pettifor and Andrew Mellad gradually got more into the game for Ovenden.

Callum Blezard went close for West Riding on the half hour mark while Jamie Randall made two last-ditch tackles at the other end.

Steeton took the lead after 40 minutes with a Cowthwaite header from six yards.

In the second half West Riding came more into the game. Jamie Keegan’s header went close before Nathan Sloane put Blezard through and he calmly levelled the scores.

Both sides strived for a winner and home side, pushing forward, were caught out by Ben Cox and Ryan Walker in the last 10 minutes.

Ryburn United’s good league run was ended by a 7-4 defeat away to third-placed Littletown, who had drawn 5-5 at Ripponden Wood three weeks earlier.

Patrick Sykes and Ryburn’s Christian Silkstone traded hat-tricks at Beck Lane, Heckmondwike but the visitors only other goal came from Owen Wilkinson.