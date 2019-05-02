West Riding Challenge Cup: No big double for Amateurs

Huddersfield Amateur FC’s dream of two major cup successes in three days was dashed on Wednesday when Carlton Athletic beat them 3-0 in the West Riding Challenge Cup final at the County FA headquarters in Leeds.

The final score line flattered the winners, who were distinctly second best in the first half with Matty Jones and Hayden Kerris giving their much-vaunted opponents the run around in midfield.

The only thing missing was a goal, Slater Barnes narrowly firing over the bar just before half time as the two teams turned round at 0-0.

The second half started evenly with chances at a premium but after the hour mark Carlton made the breakthrough with a header from a fine left wing cross.

The game now started to get stretched with the Amateurs straining every muscle to get an equaliser against a strong and well organised defence.

With 10 minutes left the Elland side got hit with a sucker punch, losing the ball and conceding a second on a lightning breakaway.

Amateurs were by now playing on adrenalin, having beaten Shelf United by 4-0 in the Halifax & District Cup Final at the Shay only 48 hours earlier, but they kept trying. It was cruel on them when they failed to score in a goalmouth scramble with two minutes to play and West Yorkshire League champions Carlton raced down the pitch to bag a third.