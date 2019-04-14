West Riding County Amateur League: Ovenden lose final game

Ovenden West Riding rounded off their season and their long membership of the West County Amateur League with a 2-1 defeat at high-flying Littletown.

The once-thriving league is folding and Ovenden would like to join the Yorkshire Amateur League,

Saturday’s contest was very much the old cliché of a “game of two halves.”

Littletown were well on top for the majority of the opening 45 minutes and took a 10th minute lead when Tom Boyle lost possession on the edge of the area and Samuel Jordan had the simple task of slotting into an open net.

Minutes later West Riding were undone again when Michael Halessellasie reacted first in a goalmouth scramble to put the hosts well in control.

West Riding gradually got a foothold in the game and both Connor Atkinson and Calum Blezard were thwarted by some excellent saves from Cameron Feather.

In the second half the visitors took control with Jamie Keegan and Declan Allchin in charge of the midfield.

They launched wave after wave of attacks and on 70 minutes Toby Young’s excellent centre was hammered home by Nathan Sloane.

West Riding’s appeals for a penalty after Sloane appeared to be up-ended were turned down and a deserved equaliser failed to materialise with Feather in the way.