West Riding Cup: ‘Amas’ set for final challenge

Huddersfield Amateur FC‘s remarkable undefeated run continued last night when they booked a place in next month’s West Riding Challenge Cup final by defeating Church Fenton from the York Minster League by 3-1.

The Elland side last tasted defeat six months ago, in early October, and started the game at the West Riding County FA’s headquarters in Leeds brimming with confidence.

They soon took control with Matty Jones and Haydn Kerris bossing the midfield. They squandered a number of early chances until Dominic Finn broke the deadlock on the half hour with a fine header direct from a corner.

Jacob Driver doubled the lead five minutes later with another headed goal to give the ‘Amas’ a 2-0 half-time lead.

Church Fenton changed formation for the second half, going to a back three, but it only gave the Amateurs’ wide men, Slater Barnes and James Greenwood, more space to attack.

Greenwood put the game beyond doubt when he cut inside and fired the ball into the net from 20 yards on the hour.

Church Fenton threw caution to the wind and scored a consolation with 15 minutes to go but the Amateurs defence stood strong and ‘Amas’ might have increased their lead on the break.

They now meet Carlton Athletic in their first ever county final on May 1.