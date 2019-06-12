Where would Burnley have finished in the Premier League IF the table was decided on aerial duels won?
The likes of Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town may have been relegated from the Premier League, but they fared far better when other statistics were taken in to consideration.
Scroll down through our gallery to see where Burnley - who owned two of the top performing defenders statistically in the Premier League - ranked when average aerial duels won per game were taken in to consideration.
20 - Chelsea. The Blues won 14 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender David Luiz made the most headed clearances for the club (83).