Why Dwight McNeil joined Burnley over rivals Blackburn Rovers after Manchester United exit

Matt McNeil has revealed why his son, Dwight, chose to join Burnley over Blackburn Rovers following his release from Old Trafford in 2014.

The former Stockport County striker, who featured as a late substitute for the Hatters in their League Two play-off final victory over Rochdale at Wembley in 2008, had a big influence on his eldest child’s destiny.

Dwight McNeil of Burnley battles for possession with Mason Greenwood of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on January 22, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Opportunities opened up for the teenager following his release from Manchester United six years ago, but it was the Clarets who held the golden ticket.

McNeil, 43, who is the under-16 coach at Oldham Athletic, developed a fondness for the club when being invited to Gawthorpe for trials in the summer of 1998, during Stan Ternent’s time in charge.

An initial one-week trial period was extended to three, though a serious Achilles injury curtailed his progression and he returned to Altrincham.

“I had trials at [what would now be] under 23s level when Stan Ternent was the manager at the time,” he said.

“I was playing at amateur level and then I went to Altrincham before getting offered trials at Burnley and Crewe.

“To get to Burnley I had to go on the bus and I’d never been to a ground that big before.

“I’d been to watch a game, but to be involved was different.

“I had the natural ability, but the know-how and my mindset wasn’t quite there at the time.

“It should have been a one-week trial and then the Pontins League was starting.

“They told me that I’d done really well so I stayed on and it ended up being a three-and-a-half week trial.

“However, I got a bad Achilles injury and then I went back to Altrincham.

“I was told to get myself fit and that they’d come back and have another look, but that’s how it all ended. I enjoyed it.

“It was good and I learned a lot from that experience.

“It made me see how good I was.

“It gave me massive confidence and I went backwards to go back up to become a professional.

“I was just thankful for that insight and to see how close I was to those players. It did me a world of good.”

That was as far as it went for McNeil, who went on to sign for Stalybridge Celtic following a loan spell at Woodley Sports, but that brief affiliation had longer-lasting implications.

Rovers, who were a Category 1 operation, had the pulling power in terms of stature when Dwight’s journey at The Cliffe had come to an end.

However, McNeil had a connection with the Clarets and that swayed his judgement.

While the Academy only carried a Category 3 grading at the time, they decided to take the plunge in 2014.

McNeil said: “My belief was that he was going to be a professional footballer.

“From Manchester United there were opportunities to stay at Cat 1, but having had a trial at Burnley when I was younger, I just had a feel for Gawthorpe.

“I’d been there myself, the experience was in my mind, the club gave me confidence and belief in my ability.

“I didn’t have the same support network that Dwight had, but when we were thinking about where to go I remembered having a good time there and enjoying it.

“Blackburn had been organised for him, but he didn’t want to go because he didn’t want to be playing against Manchester United having just left them.

“He wanted to get as far away from Manchester United as he could. That’s why Burnley was one of his choices as well.

“He wasn’t taking anything for granted, but both clubs – Blackburn and Burnley - were open to him for trials. But we chose Burnley.”

McNeil added: “I knew it was only Cat 3, but it wasn’t a bad little facility. I thought we’d go there because they’d help him develop the physical side of the game, which he needed to work on. I knew going Cat 3 would bring the physical side of his game out.

“It can be hard if you leave a club like Manchester United and you’re playing to win from 18, because up until that point it’s all technical.”

“To fall out of that and go to a level where you have to work hard, graft and get stuck in is difficult.

“We did little bits and got him working with different people and then he just took to it and ended up being one of the top boys at Burnley. That increased his confidence and took him on to the next level. It is ironic that a club that could have taken me on full-time and helped me progress over the years is the one that’s given Dwight his opportunity.”