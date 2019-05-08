Why non-league Brighouse Town won't be promoted despite play-off final success

BRIGHOUSE TOWN’s delight at last Saturday’s 3-0 promotion play-off final success at Pontefract Collieries has turned to bitter disappointment as it becomes apparent that they are very likely to be playing in the Evo-Stik NPL East again next season.

While Radcliffe, who beat Leek Town 2-1 in the West Division final, are promoted to Step 3 and the NPL Premier Division, Town, at the moment, stay at Step 4.

Brighouse Town celebrate victory in the play-off final. PIC: James Heaton.

At a meeting of all clubs in Wakefield last year, following an edict from the FA, it was voted through that only five of the seven Step 4 play-off winners would go up.

This would be decided on the number of points attained in the regular season.

While Radcliffe finished with 76, Town finished with 71 and this looks to have been their undoing, as the other four winners along with Radcliffe have superior points totals.

Town supporters feel that there was no point in going through the play-off process, and all the expense involved, if there was no prize at the end of it.

It looks as though Town’s only hope is if one or two clubs currently struggling - the likes of Gateshead - go to the wall and set off a chain reaction, but even then chairman Charlie Tolley feels the FA might spare a club from relegation higher up.