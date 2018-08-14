Winger Lennon a seasoned pro in European competition

Aaron Lennon could make his 64th appearance in Europe when the Clarets take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the third qualifying round second leg at Turf Moor.

The 31-year-old winger played 33 times for Spurs in the Champions League, with 23 of those in the competition’s former guise - the UEFA Cup.

Lennon featured in the second part of Spurs’ quarter-final against Real Madrid in 2011 with Christiano Ronaldo scoring the only goal at White Hart Lane.

The England international also reached the last eight of the Europa League with Spurs two years later, losing out to Basel on penalties following a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

Emmanuel Adebayor, who could feature on Thursday, missed from the spot that day.

“I love it,” he said, who made a couple of Europa League appearances for Everton last term.

“Some of the games are so different, you get to travel and play against different styles and different players.

“It makes you a better all-round player because you’re adapting. On the Thursday you’re playing teams who want to keep it and play slow and then on a Sunday in the PL it’s quick and it’s so different.

“I think it’s great, I want to get to the group stage and so do all the boys.”