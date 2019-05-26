Halifax Cricket League: Lower divisions

Clayton were the most decisive winners of the day in the Halifax League’s First Division, thanks to Mitesh Mistry at Upper Hopton.

Mistry came on as first change and took 8-25 as the Mirfield side collapsed from 65-2 to 82 all out.

Paul Artist (45 not out) and Chris Ramsden (37 not out) completed a 10-wicket win inside 12 overs when Clayton replied.

Leaders Blackley were comfortable seven-wicket winners at Bridgeholme, who were only able to raise one team on the day due to a bereavement.

They had to settle for 11 points, however, as club mainstay Keith Hudson stepped up from the seconds and batted almost all the way through the Bridgeholme innings with 72 in a total of 184-9.

Wicketkeeper Macauley Shiel (54 not out) anchored the Blackley reply and Adam Turner hit 50 not out off 19 balls to wrap up victory in 20.3 overs.

Second-placed Great Horton PC also won by seven wickets on their travels but inched nearer Blackley by collecting an extra bowling point at Southowram.

The Rams looked well placed at 133-4 but their efforts were undermined by Stuart Fenton, whose took 6-9 off 29 deliveries. His victims included top scorer Uzyy Gill (52) as the hosts had to settle for 194 all out.

Horton’s fourth wicket pair Chris Brown (63 not out) and Danny Wilkins (45 not out) added 86 to seal victory for the Bradford team.

Fakir Laher has been Mount’s trump card with the ball so far this season and his 5-31 helped the Staincliffe team dismiss Bradshaw for 156 in reply to their 179. There was another five-wicket performance in the first half of the contest, from experienced slow bowler Simon Collins (5-33).

Scores: *Bridgeholme 184-9 (Hudson 72), Blackley 187-3 (Shiel 54no, Turner 50no): pts 3-11. *Mount 179 (Kazi 40, A Rawat 40, S Collins 5-33), Bradshaw 156 (Crowther 44, Lahir 5-31): pts 12-5. *Southowram 194 (Gill 52, Fenton 6-9), Great Horton PC 197-3 (Brown 63no, Wilkins 45no), *Upper Hopton 82 (Mistry 8-25), Clayton 86-0 (Artist 45no): pts 0-12.

Points (after five games): Blackley 51, Great Horton PC 50, Clayton 44, Mount 38, Bradshaw 32, Bridgeholme 21, Southowram 18, Upper Hopton 11.

Low Moor Holy Trinity have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Second Division after their six-wicket win at home to Leymoor and Luddenden Foot’s surprise three-run defeat at home to Queensbury.

Trinity looked to have a fight on their hands at Parkwood Road when Leymoor totalled 202 all out, No 4 batsman Martin Allison being left stranded on 68 not out as Adam Forbes (4-18) cleaned up the tail.

Moor were 48-3 but Jason Gelder (34) helped to steady the ship before a 114 run partnership between Mark Stokes (74 not out) and Adam Forbes (46 not out) clinched victory.

Queensbury made 201 at Foot, recovering from 14-5 thanks to opener Jack Richardson (72) and No 7 Gareth Walker (52). Tom Stott (5-46) starred with the ball for the hosts.

Opener Jacob Whitehouse made a fluent 70 for Foot but became one of five victims for Josh Dougall.

Whitehouse and James Stott (57) added 97 for the fourth wicket to seemingly give Foot the upper hand but when both departed in quick succession, Queensbury grabbed their chance to win by a narrow margin and inflict a first defeat of the season on their hosts.

The stalwarts at Greetland must be rubbing their eyes with disbelief as the club’s revival continued in a high-scoring game at home to Augustinians.

Greetland posted a total of 328-8 with Muhammed Asif (81), Mohammed Yousaf (79) and Kaisar Aslam (58) to the fore.

The league newcomers gave it a good go in reply, scoring 261 with Abdul Hafeez (48) and Ali Asghir (47) their main men, but they could not prevent Greetland going third in the table with a match in hand on the pair above them.

Skipper Sajid Mahmood (58) led a typically strong batting effort from Old Town at Stones.

A total of 230 was more than enough for Town with their Ripponden rivals dismissed for 126, Mushtaq Alam (6-44) and No 4 Scott Sutcliffe (44 not out) being the key figures in the second half of the match.

A superb knock from Outlane’s Adam Davies helped Outlane romp to a nine-wicket win at Bradley & Colnebridge.

The opener hit 120 not out off 91 balls, including nine sixes, as the visitors chased down the hosts’ 175.

Ben Dickens made a more sedate 50 before being the only batsmen to fall in the second half of the contest.

Scores: *Bradley & Colnebridge 175 (Mitchell 40), Outlane 178-1 (Davies 120no, Dickens 50): pts 2-12. *Greetland 328-8 (Asif 81, Yousaf 79, K Aslam 58, Quarmby 45), Augustinians 261 (Hafeez 48, Asghir 47, Ali 5-47): pts 12-3. Leymoor 202 (Allison 68no, Forbes 4-1&), *Low Moor HT 206-4 (Stokes 74no, Forbes 46no): pts 4-12. Queensbury 201 (J Richardson 72, Walker 52, T Stott 5-46),*Luddenden Foot 198 (Whitehouse 70, J Stott 57, Dougall 5-49): pts 12-6. Old Town 230 (Mahmood 58, Hampson 43), *Stones 126 (Sutcliffe 44no, Alam 6-44): pts 12-4.

Points (games played in brackets): Low Moor Holy Trinity (6) 63, Luddenden Foot (6) 56, Greetland (5) 51, Old Town (6) 45, Queensbury (6) 40, Outlane (5) 38, Stones (6) 29, Bradley & Colnebridge (5) 26, Leymoor (5) 24, Cullingworth (5) 23, Augustinians (5) 21.