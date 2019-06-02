Halifax Cricket League: Lower divisions

Bradshaw’s Piers Fisher (87 not out) and Si Collins (61 not out) produced a game-changing stand to stun second-placed hosts Great Horton Park Chapel in the Halifax League’s First Division.

The pair came together at 45-5 and added 140 to leave Horton’s batsmen with much more on their plates than seamed likely at Ewart Street.

Chapel looked out of it at 122-8 in reply but Baber Yaqoob (40) and Dominic Anderson(41) gave the visitors an almighty scare, only to falter with the winning post in sight.

Yaqoob and Anderson both fell with the score on 182 to leave Bradshaw victors by three runs in an exciting contest.

Blackley are seven points clear at the top after a 114-run home win over Southowram.

The Rams must have been fancying their chances when they took three Blackley wickets with the score on 120 to leave the hosts six down. However, No 9 Lewis Holt (46 not out) proved a real stumbling block, lifting the total to 220-8.

That proved well beyond the visitors in spite of the efforts of Dan Pummell and Mark Ambler, who hit 32 apiece after Southowram had been 30-5.

Mitesh Mistry was again the star man for Clayton, who were 88-run winners at home to Bridgeholme to go second.

Mistry’s latest excellent bowling return was 7-34 to dismiss the Eastwood side for 149, Javid Iqbal’s 71 off 46 balls enlivening play in the second half and earning his side a couple of batting points.

Clayton had earlier made 237-9 with skipper Paul Gelder’s 43 the top contribution and Mistry making an unbeaten 33 batting at No 9.

Upper Hopton got off the mark for the season in style with a surprise 121-run eclipse of Mount.

Jordan France (48) top scored for Hopton in a total of 184-9 with Ismail Mayat taking 4-58.

The visitors managed only 63 in reply with Joshua Moorhouse taking 5-3 to bring a hasty conclusion to the cost and lift Hopton above Southowram.

First Division: *Blackley 220-8 (Holt 46no, Mir 43, Chaudhrey 4-57), Southowram 106: pts 12-3. *Clayton 237-9 (Gelder 43), Bridgeholme 149 (Iqbal 71, Mistry 7-34); pts 12-4. Bradshaw 185-5 (Fisher 87no, Collins 61no), *Great Horton PC 182 (Anderson 41, Yaqoob 40): pts 12-4. *Upper Hopton 184-9 (France 48, Mayat 4- 58), Mount 63 (Moorhouse 5-3): pts 12-2.

Points (after six matches): Blackley 63, Clayton 56, Great Horton Park Chapel 54, Bradshaw 44, Mount 40, Bridgeholme 25, Upper Hopton 23, Southowram 21.

Old Town beat their Calder Valley derby rivals Luddenden Foot by three wickets and are now only three points behind their rivals near the summit of the Second Division.

Foot were on the ropes at 25-5 at Boston Hill before ‘keeper Hayden Bruce (61 not out) and skipper Dan Barron (31) launched a rescue bid.

The visitors still only totalled 138 and Abdul Baig’s 54 not out proved decisive after Town has been rocking at 36-4.

Greetland missed a chance to go second when host Outlane inflicted a comprehensive eight-wicket defeat on them.

Ben Lawton took 5-29 to dismiss them for 154 with only ‘keeper Mohammed Yousaf (53) really getting into his stride.

Chris Brook (59) and Jordan Croft (45 not out) snuffed out Greetland’s hopes of a comeback after tea.

Low Moor are sitting pretty with a 16-point lead at the top after Lee Broadbent’s flow of runs continued at Stones.

Broadbent hit 110 off 73 balls, to take his seasonal tally to 460, and Martin Jenkins added 53 not out as Trinity notched 263-9 at Swift Cross.

Trinity handed over two overs to their hosts but it made no difference as Stones, 18-3 at one stage, were all out for 200 with 64 from William Thickett.

Cullingworth registered a second maximum points win of the season, beating Bradley & Colnebridge by 62 runs at the Roydwood Grounds.

Irfan Rashid (4-24) and Shahid Khan (4-45) limited Cullingworth to 148 with Steve Welch making a battling 56 at the top of the home order.

The visitors mustered only 86 in reply with Dave Robinson (5-36) and Michael Bright (4-36) doing the bulk of the damage.

Martin Allison hit 64 runs and took 4-42 as Leymoor kept hosts Augustinians rooted to the foot of the table.

Leymoor made 180 with Abdul Hafeez (13-5-24-3) difficult to get away. Hafeez followed up with 58 as Augustinians tried to recover from 54-6 but Eddie Raw (4-10) and Allinson cut short the comeback.

Second Division: Leymoor 180 (Allison 64), *Augustinians 131 (Hafeez 58, Raw 4-10, Allison 4-42): pts 12-4. *Cullingworth 148 (S Welch 56, Rashid 4-24, S Khan 4-45), Bradley & Colnebridge 86 (Robinson 5-36, Bright 4-36): pts 12-3. Luddenden Foot 138 (Bruce 61no), *Old Town 141-7 (Baig 54no): pts 3-12. Greetland 154 (Yousaf 53, Lawton 5-29), *Outlane 156-2 (Brook 59, Croft 45no): pts 2-12. Low Moor HT 263-9 (Broadbent 110, Jenkins 53no, Westerby 4-99), *Stones 200 (Thickett 64): pts 12-6.

Points (matches played in brackets): Low Moor HT (7) 75, Luddenden Foot (7) 59, Old Town (7) 56 Greetland (6) 53, Outlane (6) 50, Queensbury (6) 40, Leymoor (6) 36, Cullingworth (6) 35, Stones (7) 35, Bradley & Colnebridge (6) 29, Augustinians (6) 25.