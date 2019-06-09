Halifax Cricket League: One match beats the weather

Come hell or high water, there often seems to be one match in the Spenser Wilson Halifax League which defies the elements.

Yesterday it was the Luddenden Foot versus Stones fixture in the Second Division which beat the rain and Foot came out on top in a 25 overs per side match.

Stones’ last pair denied them maximum points but an 11-point haul was a good reward for the High Lea Green players’ mopping up efforts and moved the second-placed club much closer to Low Moor Holy Trinity at the top of the table.

Jacob Whitehouse (28) and the promoted Hayden Bruce (16) put on 43 for Foot’s first wicket. James Stott hit 27 off 17 balls but four wickets each for Phillip Robbins and Tim Halliwell kept the visitors from Ripponden in the hunt as they limited Foot to 149-9.

Number 10 batsman Tom Stott hit 21 off 11 balls at the end of the innings and he carried on the good work by dismissing the top four Stones batsmen by the time the scoreboard had reached 40.

Tom Hosker then took over the baton and claimed the remaining five wickets as the Stones reply stalled at 82-9.

There are no reports of any other Halifax League games starting yesterday and Calderdale teams playing in regional leagues were similarly frustrated.