Halifax Cricket League: Two sides have maximum points

Mytholmroyd and Illingworth are the early pace setters after two Saturdays of action in the Spenser Wilson Halifax League’s 2019 season.

Damp, blustery and cool conditions were in complete contrast to seven days earlier and reduced over contests were the order of the day in those games that started.

Mytholmroyd backed up their opening day win over SBCI with an unexpected success at home to last year’s runners-up Thornton.

Greg Soames took 6-29 off eight overs as ‘Royd made 151-9 off 25 overs with Tom Earle’s 33 the top contribution.

Four wickets each for Taufeeq Ahmed and Henry Lamper left Thornton on the ropes before No 10 Owen Thomas crashed 34 to give the hosts a scare before he was last man out with the total on 133.

Last year’s middle section champions Illingworth SM also have the maximum 24 points after Jamie Moorhouse (4-30) and Stephen Cook (4-16) shattered hosts Sowerby SP for 68. Sowerby were 11-4 at one stage.

Illingworth had earlier recovered from 68-5 to make 197-6 off 37.5 overs thanks to skipper Ben Robertshaw (72 no) and Luke Brooksby (44), who added 117.

Chris Metcalf was in typically hard-hitting form for Triangle at home to Warley, belting 132 not out off 69 balls to dominate his side’s innings.

The Grassy Bottom side made 263-7 off 28 overs and Richard Turner dismissed five of Warley’s top six as Chris Marsh (42) looked on in dismay.

Skipper Matthew Whitworth’s 50 not out was only enough to salvage one batting points for the visitors, who were all out for 136.

Reigning champions Booth produced a much better batting display than they had at Sowerby Bridge on the opening day to beat visitors SBCI in a contest reduced to 31 overs per side.

Patrick Thomas was an early casualty but a 100-run stand between Steve Senior (51) and Rob Laycock (80) provided a base for Laycock’s younger brother Richard to slam 92 not out off 33 balls.

Matty Hoyle’s 34 off 17 helped send the total spiralling up to 271-5 and Moazzam Ayub (four for 38 off 11) ensured that was beyond the Church Institute, who nevertheless banked maximum batting points at 205-6 with Sam Hinchcliffe unbeaten on 101.

Another batsman to reach three-figures was Shelf-Northowram Hedge Top’s Ollie Hemingway at home to Copley.

The skipper came in at 44-4 and saw his side slip to 103-8 before he took the game to the visitors and finished unbeaten on 104.

Hedge Top posted 173-9 off 32 overs and Copley had only 28 overs to reply, reaching 154-6 to leave the sides with six points each.

Only five overs were possible at Oxenhope where Sowerby Bridge’s Tom Bellfield had dismissed the home side’s Edward Jackson to leave the score 1-1.

Premier Division: *Booth 271-5 (Senior 51, Rob Laycock 80, Ric Laycock 92no, Hoyle 34), SBCI 205-6 (Hinchcliffe 101no, Ayub 4-38): pts 10-4 rain affected. *Mytholmroyd 151-9, Thornton 133-10: pts 12-3 rain affected. *Oxenhope 1-1, Sowerby Bridge 0-0: pts 2-2 rain affected. *Shelf Northowram HT 173-9 (Hemingway 104no, Hickson 3-49, Thorpe 4-16), Copley 154-6 (Blagborough 45, A Rowles 30): pts 6-6 rain affected. Illingworth St Mary’s 197-6 (Kelly 32, Cook 33, L Brooksby 44, Robertshaw 72no, Schofield 4-35), *Sowerby St Peters 68 (Moorhouse 4-30, Cook 4-16): pts 12-2. *Triangle 263-7 (Metcalfe 132no, Graham 38, Iqbal 3-55), Warley 136 (Marsh 42, Whitworth 50no, Turner 5-34): pts 12-3.

Points: Illingworth 24, Mytholmroyd 24, Copley 18, Triangle 16, Thornton 15, Warley 15, Sowerby Bridge 14, Booth 14, SBCI 10, Shelf Northowram HT 7, Sowerby SP 6, Oxenhope 4.