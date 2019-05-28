Halifax-Huddersfield Union: Park win at Elland

Longley Park won Sunday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Union Nine Hole Clubs’ Champiopnship at Elland GC.

Their team total of 205 was just one better than that of Hanging Heaton.

Longley Park, who last won the event in 2012, also had the top individual. Matthew Colcombe shot a gross 69.

Hanging Heaton’s Joe Ratcliffe took the best nett prize with a 66.

Result: 1, Longley Park (Matthew Colcombe 68, Darren Grey 67, Justin Ruth 70) 205; 2, Hanging Heaton (Joe Ratcliffe 66, Scott Minto 69, Matt Glynn 71) 206.