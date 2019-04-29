Lancashire League: Walsden beat Todmorden in historic game

Walsden notched a comfortable six-wicket win over Todmorden in yesterday’s historic Lancashire League clash.

The keen rivals were meeting for the first time ever in a league game at Centre Vale and both were anxious to open their account for the season at the second attempt.

Todmorden skipper Andrew Sutcliffe elected to bat but the hosts were soon in trouble, Jamie Shackleton (2-17) sending back Ben Pearson and ex-England player Chris Schofield to leave the hosts 8-2.

Sutcliffe (28) and Freddie Priestley (26) steadied the ship with a stand of 41 but change bowlers Joe Gale (4-32) and professional Umesh Karunaratne (4-37) ran through the rest of the order.

Home pro Alankara Silva made only three before falling to Gale as the home side laboured to 110 all out in 44.4 overs.

Noah Priestley dimissed James Rawlinson with Walsden’s reply on 11 and three wickets for Sri Lankan Silva gave Tod hope at 53-4 but that was the limit of the home side’s success with the ball as Karunaratne hit 48 not out alongside Stevie Barker (19 no) to clinch victory for the reigning champions in the 32nd over.