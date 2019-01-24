2020 Union president announced

Crosland Heath’s Andy Taylor was today announced as the president of the Halifax, Huddersfield and District Union for 2020.

He will take over from West End’s Gordon Abernethy, who becomes the local Union’s figurehead in succession to John Lawrence at the AGM in March this year.

Taylor, 58, lives at Golcar and is a retired social worker. He was captain at Crosland Heath in 2010, having taken up the role six months early when his predecessor went to work abroad.

A 10-handicapper, he is Heath’s competition secretary and a past golf chairman at the club.