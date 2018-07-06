7 things to do if you want to avoid the World Cup in Leeds

England may be on the cusp of reaching the World Cup semi finals this Saturday, but for some of us, the football fanfare isn't all that exciting.

Eat North boasts an exciting variety of street food traders

Dine with a view

The stylish Angelica restaurant and penthouse bar boasts some of the best views in the city, from its lofty location on the sixth floor of Trinity Leeds.

While its modern dining area provides a relaxed space to tuck into some fine food, the wraparound terrace is perfect for making the most of warm summer evening, with a glass of fizz or a fruity cocktail.

Visit: Trinity Leeds, 70 Boar Lane, LS1 6HW - angelica-restaurant.com



The cinema will provide a quiet place to retreat this weekend

Go to the cinema

While most of the city is glued to a television screen somewhere watching the England game, take the opportunity to enjoy a quiet cinema trip for an alternative form of entertainment.

Cottage Road Cinema is the oldest cinema in Leeds and offers a wonderfully cosy spot to relax with a giant bag of popcorn.

Visit: Cottage Road Cinema, Cottage Road, LS6 4DD - cottageroad.co.uk



Indulge in a feast

Serving a flavoursome selection of Indian street food, the Cat's Pyjamas celebrates the carts and street side vendors that are integral to the region's food culture, offering tasty age-old recipes to be enjoyed in a vibrant atmosphere - ideal for a hearty evening feast.

Visit: The Cat's Pyjamas, 53 Otley Road, LS6 3AB / 9 Eastgate, LS2 7LY - thecatspjs.co.uk



Enjoy a quiet cocktail

Hidden away in a snug basement venue on South Parade, Below Stairs provides a tranquil spot to sit back with a classic cocktail, craft beer or glass of wine.

For something summery try the Sun Rises cocktail, made with Lustau East India sherry, chorizo washed Tanqueray gin, Spanish bitters and fresh orange.

Visit: Below Stairs, The Basement, 12 South Parade, LS1 5QS - belowstairsbar.com



Climb the walls

Swap the sofa for a more active evening climbing the walls at The Climbing Lab at Kirkstall Industrial Park, where you can put your skills to the test on the challenging bouldering walls and fuel your need for adventure.

Visit: The Climbing Lab, Kirkstall Industrial Park, 14 & 15, LS4 2AZ - climbinglab.co.uk



Sample some street food

With the weather set to be scorching hot again this weekend, there's every excuse to head outdoors and Eat North food fair is the ideal place to spend a warm summer night.

Featuring a rotating line-up of street food traders, which include Fat Hippo, Pastrami Now and What A Donut, there's plenty of delicious treats to indulge in, along with a stocked bar, DJs and entertainment, from 12 noon until 10pm.

Visit: North Brewing Company, Unit 6, Taverners Walk Industrial Estate, Sheepscar Grove, LS7 1AH - leedsindiefood.co.uk



Go for a wander

If you're keen for some peace and quiet while the England match is on, heading out for an evening stroll is a great way to escape the madness and enjoy some downtime.

Golden Acre Park offers a picturesque spot for a wander, with a circular lakeside walk, parkland and gardens to explore.

Visit: Golden Acre Park, Arthington Road, Bramhope, LS16 8BQ - leeds.gov.uk