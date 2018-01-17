Abernethy to be Union president

West End Golf Club’s Gordon Abernethy will be President of the Halifax-Huddersfield Union in 2019.

Abernethy will shadow current Union secretary John Lawrence, who takes over the presidency from Crow Nest Park’s John Turner in the spring. for 12 months before taking office.

The Union was formed at West End in 1947 and Abernethy will be the seventh person from the club to be President. The most recent was Philip Thompson in 2012.

Abernethy and his wife Judith were Captain and Lady Captain at West End in 2015.