Afridi on his way back to Rastrick

Outstanding overseas professional Asif Afridi is returning to Rastrick CC as they prepare for another crack at promotion in the Huddersfield League.

Rastrick finished fourth in the Championship last season but have bolstered their squad as they bid to reach the Premiership.

All-rounder Afridi has been in fine form back home in Pakistan, registering his maiden first-class century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and taking plenty of wickets. He has been captaining the FATA team, who have exceeded expectations in all formats, and Rastrick will be hoping for another fine season with bat and ball from him.

Rastrick have also signed Zafar Khan and Shakeel Mahmood from Bradford League outfit Northowram Fields. Khan has many years experience opening the bowling and could offer useful runs in the lower order while batsman Mahmood is another great addition to the squad.

Jacob Waterson will skipper the first XI again.

The seconds will be led by Huddersfield RUFC centre Tom Owen, who missed most of last season through injury. Owen’s runs will be welcome after a difficult 2018 in which the side finished rock bottom of Championship Two.

The experienced Richard Cook will captain the thirds in the Halifax Sunday League.