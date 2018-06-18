Alex is hero of league side’s win

The Spenser Wilson Halifax League’s select side gained a thrilling victory over the Scarborough Beckett League on the east coast yesterday.

Copley’s Alex Blagborough was the hero of a one-wicket win, the opener batting throughout the Halifax innings to finish on 73 not out.

However, he needed some assistance from No 11 Ross Parr to get Halifax over the line as they chased down Scarborough’s 132 all out on the county ground at North Marine Road.

The pair came together with 14 still required and Parr got nine of them to leave a Halifax side shorn of players from several top clubs due to yesterday’s Parish Cup quarter-finals as victors by the narrowest of margins.

Parr’s Thornton teammate Josh Hutchinson (17) and skipper Simon Wood (16) from SBCI had given Blagborough most assistance in Halifax’s reply after the loss of Tom Wood (SBCI) in the first over.

Earlier, Clayton’s Sam Wilson had conceded only nine runs in his nine overs, collecting one wicket.

Parr, Tom Wood, Hutchinson and Henry Lamper (SBCI) were not as miserly but collected two wickets each.#

Halifax League chairman Anthony Briggs said: “We should have won at a canter but played some silly shots on a big field to get too many caught out dismissals.

“Alex Blagborough batted beautifully with a well crafted innings. Our bowling and fielding was excellent.”