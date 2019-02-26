Augustinians start Spenser Wilson Halifax League season at Old Town

Augustinians will begin life back in the Spenser Wilson Halifax Cricket League with a trip to Old Town on April 20.

The Rastrick-based club have returned to the Halifax League ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Division Two Old Town won two of their last three matches that went ahead at the end of last season with their final two matches abandoned.

Augustinians will be away from home for a second week running when they travel to Stones on April 27.

Stones lost their last four games at the end of last season, with their final league fixture abandoned.

The Rastricks club’s first home match will come a week later as they host Luddendenfoot.

Elsewhere in the Second Division, Cullingworth host Low Moor Holy Trinity in their first game while Stones travel to Leymoor.

Luddendenfoot play host to Greetland while Queensbury visit Outlane.

Meanwhile, Premier Division champions Booth will begin the defence of their title at Sowebry Bridge Cricket Club.

The Valley side are bidding to win their fourth consecutive title in the Halifax League.

They host Sowerby Bridge Church in their first home match on April 27.

Elsewhere, Copley host Oxenhope while Illingworth welcome Shelf Northowram Hedge Top to Jammy Green.

The first division season gets underway on April 27 with Mount looking to pick up where they left off last year when they host Southowram.

Mount won four of their last five fixtures in 2018, with an abandoned game the only blot on that record.

Southowram finished the season without a win in their last four fixtures.

For a full list of 2019 fixtures, visit the Halifax League website.