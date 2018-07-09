Austins hit top gear at West End

Clive and Trish Austin won the Halifax League’s Over 50s Mixed Pairs at West End on Sunday.

They beat defending champions Viv and Margaret Smith 15-7 in the final of the event sponsored by John Hamer and Pam Robinson.

The Austins were 4-0 ahead in their opening encounter against Kevin Mullin and Sue Martin, who recovered to level at seven. The Austins led 10-9 but then ran out to win by 15-9.

They led by 7-3 in their quarter-final against John Hamer and Pam Robinson, then fell behind by 7-9 before finishing with a break of eight to win by 15-9.

Their semi-final, against Martin Greenwood and Tracy Atkinson, was tied at 2-2 but the Austins seized control with a break of 11 and went on to win by 15-5.

The Smiths trailed by 3-8 in their first game against Geoff Jaskolski and Margaret Holt but fought back to lead by 10-8.

They were again behind by 11-12 but ran out to win by 15-12.

In their quarter-final, against Alwyn and Muriel Guide, they led by 6-3 but fell behind to a break of seven. They drew level with a four at the next end and after each couple had scored a pair, finished with a three to win 15-12.

In their semi-final, against Brian Hildred and Cathy Ness, they took an early 5-0 lead, extended their advantage to eight at 14-6 and went on to win by 15-10.

In the final, the Austins took the early lead by 7-2. The Smiths responded to level but failed to score again as the Austins ran out.

First round scores: M & V Smith 15 G Jaskolski/M Holt 12, B Megson/D Sturmen 7 A & M Guide 15, B Malone/H Smith 5 B Hildred/C Ness 15, L Harris/J Gaukroger w/o, D Hartley/M Lodge 12, J Hamer/P Robinson 25, T & C Austin 15 K Mullin/S Martin 9, T Atkinson/M Greenwood 15 R & P Woodhead 13, A Fleming/S Rawnsley 12 R Pilling/S Howarth 25.

Quarter-final scores: Smiths 15 Guides 12, Hildred/Ness 15 Harris/Gaukroger 14, Hamer/Robinson 9 Austins 15, Atkinso/Greenwood 15 Pillling/Howarth 6.

The Halifax Association’s Men’s Pairs, sponsored by Richard Pilling, will be played at Hipperholme BC on Sunday.

Entries will be accepted up to 10.30 on the day and the draw will be made prior to the the start at 11.0.

The event will be played as a knock-out and not as a round-robin.