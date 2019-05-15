Bareknuckle boxing event at Colne Muni proves a knockout success

Bareknuckle boxing promoter Seamus Devlin claimed the English title belt on the first small hall show that he’s organised in the sport.

The two-time English UBBF champion needed less than a round to bring an end to his light-middleweight BKB battle against Mikey McGowan.

The 30-year-old former St Augustine’s RC High School pupil, who reigned at 77kg in the United British Boxing Federation, worked well behind his jab before striking with a left hook while the iron was still hot.

His opponent failed to beat the count and the fight was all over. “Retirement is on the horizon so winning that means a lot,” said Devlin.

“I promised my dad, James Devlin, that I’d get him the English title and that’s what I’ve done. I’m happy. There was a bit of pressure but I soaked it up. It meant everything to me.

“It finished exactly when I expected it to. I told everyone that I was going to get him out in the first round. I watched a lot of his performances and I knew he liked to hold back.

“He’s a bit of a brawler and he likes to let counter shots go so I had to keep it long, behind the jab, and let the right hand go. It feels great and the belt will go in my trophy cabinet. I feel complete now.”

Elsewhere, Nelson’s Ashley Dovestone beat Tom Murray by a second round TKO, Colne’s Patrick Blight replicated that outcome against Scott Horsfall, Paddy Devlin took the decision in his battle with Marley Tomlinson while Sam Robson edged the verdict against Brent Doney in the ‘Fight of the Night’.

Harvey Wallbanger claimed victory over Aaron Leadbetter, Daz Simpson stopped Paul Walker in the second round, Corey Harrison sent Tom Leadbetter to the canvas in the first round, as did Shaun Horsfall against Curtis Leadbetter, and Will Cairns and Aaron Horsfall shared the spoils.

“It’s overwhelming,” Devlin said. “There’s been a big build up to this, it’s been two-and-a-half years in the making.

“As you could see at the end of the fight my emotions were all over the place. It’s massive and it’s gone smoothly. You can see what it means with the smile on my face and I’ve lost my voice. It’s smashing.

“The thing with bareknuckle boxing is there’s always going to be early stoppages. It’s very rare that a fight goes three rounds so it’s to be expected. There’s always fireworks and quick knockouts.

“There’s definitely going to be another, we’re looking at August/September time. There’s going to be fireworks, there’ll be four title fights on the next one. We’re looking at a 12-fight card as well.”