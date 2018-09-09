Barkisland returning to top flight

Barkisland’s promotion back to the Huddersfield League’s Premiership was confirmed yesterday when their game was one of those hit by the weather.

Hosts Lascelles Hall were 91-2 off 30 overs against them in the play that was possible and only Almondbury Wesleyans can now catch Darren Robinson’s side with one round of Championship fixtures to play.

Wesleyans were the only winners in the section, reaching a rain-reduced target against Clayton West, to trim Barkisland’s lead to three points.

Matthew Henshaw crashed 77 not out off 32 balls as Wesleyans, chasing their hosts’ 229-6, sped to 142-4 in only 17.4 overs.

Barkisland host Clayton West next Saturday while Almondbury Wesleyans are at home to Rastrick, who were unable to start against Almondbury yesterday. The Elland v Holmfirth contest also failed to get under way.

In the Bradford League, Lightcliffe versus Hanging Heaton and Brighouse versus Buttershaw St Paul’s were off.

Northowram Fields reached 40-2 at Bowling Old Lane in the Championship before play was ended.