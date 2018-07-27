Barnsley clash is over two days

The Halifax & District team return to Federation of Crown Green Bowls National League action this weekend.

They face Barnsley and Wath in the first of their two remaining Division One matches.

Unusually, this contest will be played over two days, instead of the two legs normally played simultaneously on a Sunday afternoon, to avoid clashes with both Yorkshire and South Yorkshire fixtures.

The home leg is at Brighouse Sports Club on Saturday (6pm) and the away leg is at Penistone BC on Sunday (2pm). Spectators at both venues are most welcome. The address for Penistone BC is Back Lane, Schole Avenue. S36 6DW.

Points (games played in brackets): Leeds (3) 68, Colne Valley (2) 39, Wallasey (3) 37, Halifax (2) 27, Barnsley (2) 21.